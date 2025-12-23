HDFC Bank spends Rs 1,068 crore in CSR during FY25

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Private sector HDFC Bank on Tuesday said it has spent Rs 1,068.03 crore on its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives in 2024-25, an increase of Rs 123 crore over the previous fiscal year.

Cumulatively, as of March 31, 2025, the bank has invested Rs 6,176 crore in CSR programmes, as per the annual CSR report of the bank.

The last financial year also marked 10 years of Parivartan, under which HDFC Bank has touched 10.56 crore lives across 28 states and 8 Union Territories, the bank said in a statement.

"Parivartan represents our sustained effort to play a small role in enabling people and institutions to unlock their potential and build a better future. Over the past ten years, our efforts under Parivartan have been guided by the philosophy that development must be inclusive, locally relevant and future-focused," HDFC Bank Deputy Managing Director Kaizad Bharucha said.

CSR projects have been implemented in 102 of the 112 Aspirational Districts identified by the central government, and the bank has also covered 298 border villages under its rural development initiatives, it said.

The bank provides CSR funding in six core focus areas, including rural development, healthcare & hygiene, financial literacy & inclusion and natural resource management.

Aligned with 10 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, these six focus areas reflect HDFC Bank's integrated approach to inclusive and sustainable development, it added.