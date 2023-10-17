HDFC Bank stock climbs nearly 1 pc post Q2 earnings

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Shares of HDFC Bank ended with nearly 1 per cent gains on Tuesday after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 16,811 crore for the September quarter.

Advertisment

The quarter marked HDFC Bank's maiden quarterly earnings announcement after the merger with parent HDFC.

The stock gained 1.86 per cent to Rs 1,558 on the BSE during the day before settling at Rs 1,539.05, up 0.62 per cent.

At the NSE, it climbed 1.70 per cent to Rs 1,555.75 in intra-day trade. Shares of the company later ended at Rs 1,542.50, up 0.84 per cent.

Advertisment

In traded volume terms, 3.67 lakh shares of the firm were traded on the BSE and over 1.64 crore shares on the NSE.

On a standalone basis, the largest private sector lender reported a net profit of Rs 15,976 crore.

In the year-ago period, the net profit of the merged entity would have been Rs 11,162 crore on a consolidated level, while on a standalone basis it would have been Rs 10,606 crore.

On the asset quality front, HDFC Bank reported a gross non-performing assets ratio of 1.34 per cent, as against 1.41 per cent as of July 1, when it began operating as a single unit. PTI SUM DR TRB TRB