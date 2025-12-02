HDFC Capital commits Rs 20 cr to Earth Fund

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) HDFC Capital on Tuesday announced that it has committed Rs 20 crore to the Earth Fund, which seeks to back early stage startups in the built environment.

The company said it has also acquired a minority stake in Zoiros Projects, as per an official statement.

************ * CNBC-TV18 ties up with India Bonds Business news channel CNBC-TV18 on Tuesday announced a tie up with India Bonds to launch an initiative to demystify bond markets.

The collaboration will drive an educational initiative designed to build wider public understanding of India's bond ecosystem, as per an official statement.

**************** * Abakkus Mutual Fund launches flex cap fund Abakkus Mutual Fund on Tuesday launched its maiden equity new fund offering with a flex cap fund.

It will invest across large, mid, and small-cap stocks and the NFO will be open between December 8-22, as per an official statement.

************** * Dhoni invests in hospital netwrok Superhealth Former India cricket team captain M S Dhoni has invested an undisclosed sum in the hospital network Superhealth.

Panthera Peak Capital also participated in the funding round by the company, which is aiming to establish a 100-hospital network across the country, as per an official statement.

******************* * ICICI Prudential Life Insurance reaches 99.33 pc claim settlement ratio ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has said that it had a 99.33 per cent claims settlement ratio in the April-September period.

The private sector insurer settled claims of Rs 893 crore in the first half of the fiscal and had an average turnaround time of 1.1 days for non-investigated claims, as per an official statement. PTI AA HVA