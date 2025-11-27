New Delhi: HDFC Capital Advisors Ltd has set up a Rs 1,000 crore platform with Hero Realty to develop real estate projects.

HDFC Capital Advisors is the real estate private equity arm of HDFC Group, while Hero Realty is the real estate arm of Hero Enterprise.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has "created a Rs 1,000 crore platform in partnership with Hero Realty to develop high-quality housing projects across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in India".

Founded in 2006, Hero Realty has delivered more than 8.4 million sq ft of residential developments and 200 acres of industrial parks.

The company currently has five projects under development with 6.4 million sq ft of potential and an additional 8 million sq ft across these projects.

"We see tremendous potential in India's Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, where infrastructure growth and rising aspirations are driving demand for mid-income housing," Vipul Roongta, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of HDFC Capital, said.

He said the partnership with Hero Realty aligns with its long-term vision of catalysing sustainable and aspirational housing for India's growing middle class.

"This collaboration will enable housing development in towns that are well-connected and are extensions of major metros, which serve as employment hubs," Roongta said.

Rohit Kishore, CEO of Hero Realty, said the partnership with HDFC Capital would help the company scale faster into Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities.

HDFC Capital, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is the investment manager to four SEBI-registered Category II Alternative Investment Funds.

These funds combine to create a USD 4.5 billion platform with a target to develop affordable and mid-income housing in India.