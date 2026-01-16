HDFC Ergo CEO Tyagi quits to pursue entrepreneurial ambitions

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) HDFC Ergo General Insurance on Friday said Anuj Tyagi, its Chief Executive and Managing Director of over 18 months, has quit.

Tyagi, who joined the company in 2008 and had been steering it as the MD and CEO since July 2024, resigned earlier in the day to pursue entrepreneurial aspirations.

He will be departing in mid-April, and the private sector general insurer's board has initiated a process to ensure continuity and stability, as per a statement.

"Until his departure in mid-April, Tyagi will work with the team to ensure a smooth transition in keeping with the company's strategic direction, values, and commitments to customers, partners and employees," it said.

Tyagi steered the company to a stronger technical foundation, expanded the distribution network, accelerated digital transformation, continued to build a culture anchored in integrity, and long-term value creation, the company said in a statement, adding that the board thanked him for his commitment and contributions. PTI AA TRB