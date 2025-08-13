HDFC ERGO partners with PhonePe to offer affordable health insurance solution

New Delhi: HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company on Wednesday said it has forged a partnership with PhonePe to launch an affordable health insurance solution designed to serve the 'missing middle'.

HDFC ERGO’s partnership with PhonePe is a strategic move, as it brings together a trustworthy digital-first insurer and a digital payment platform, a joint statement said.

By tapping into the digital infrastructure of PhonePe, the ‘missing middle’ of India now will have easy access to HDFC ERGO’s comprehensive health insurance at an affordable premium, it said.

Affordable premiums start at Rs 12 per day (or about Rs 4,380 per year) for Rs 3 lakhs coverage and other benefits, it said, adding, the policy can be purchased and issued through the PhonePe app.

The policy primarily caters to individuals aged 18-30 years, many of whom are first-time insurance buyers, it added.