HDFC Life posts flat Q3 profit at Rs 418 cr

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) HDFC Life Insurance Company on Thursday reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 418.2 crore in the December 2025 quarter (Q3 FY26), largely flat compared to Rs 421.3 crore in the year-ago period.

The insurer's net premium income for the quarter rose to Rs 18,351 crore from Rs 16,832 crore in Q3 FY25, driven by growth across the first-year, renewal, and single-premium segments, HDFC Life said in a regulatory filing.

Total income surged to Rs 29,157.6 crore during the quarter, from Rs 16,979.3 crore a year earlier.

On a standalone basis, HDFC Life's results profit after tax rose 1 per cent year-on-year to Rs 421 crore, and net premium income grew 9 per cent to Rs 18,242 crore. PTI SP DRR