HDFC MF gets Reserve Bank nod for hiking stake in Federal Bank, Equitas SFB, 3 other lenders

New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Reserve Bank has accorded approval to HDFC Mutual Fund to raise its stakes in Federal Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank and other three banks to up to 9.5 per cent.

The clearance has been granted with reference to the application made by HDFC AMC to RBI, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"...the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) vide its letter dated September 20, 2023, has accorded its approval to HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) for acquiring aggregate holding of up to 9.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of Federal Bank," the bank said in the filing.

In a separate filing, Equitas Small Finance Bank said HDFC AMC got RBI's approval on September 20 to raise 'aggregate holding' of up to 9.5 per cent of the paid-up equity capital or voting rights in the small finance bank.

HDFC AMC holds a 4.49 per cent stake in Kerala-based Federal Bank, and a 4.68 per cent stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank as of June 30, 2023.

The fund house also informed the exchanges that it has got a green signal from the RBI to hike its stakes in other lenders -- DCB Bank, Karur Vysya Bank and City Union Bank -- to up to 9.5 per cent.

The approval granted by the central bank is subject to compliance with the relevant provisions of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, RBI's Master Direction and Guidelines on Acquisition and Holding of Shares or Voting Rights in Banking Companies dated January 16, 2023 (as amended from time to time), provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, regulations issued by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), and any other guidelines, regulations and statutes as applicable, the filing said.

As per the RBI intimation, it said HDFC AMC must ensure that the aggregate holding in the bank does not exceed 9.5 per cent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank at all times.

Further, it said, if the aggregate holding falls below 5 per cent, prior approval of RBI will be required to increase it to 5 per cent or more of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the bank. PTI DP SHW