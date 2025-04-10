HDFC Securities launches advanced F&O dashboard on Sky platform

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) HDFC Securities on Thursday announced the launch of comprehensive futures and options (F&O) dashboard on its discount broking platform HDFC Sky.

The F&O Dashboard integrates cutting-edge analytics with one-click execution capabilities, catering to both new and experienced investors, the company said in a statement.

"The new F&O Dashboard represents a significant milestone in our journey to empower Indian investors with institutional-grade tools that were previously available only to professional investors.

"By combining advanced analytics with an intuitive interface, we're enabling customers to make informed decisions and execute complex strategies with confidence," Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO of HDFC Securities, said.

HDFC Securities is an arm of private sector lender HDFC Bank.