He does not read or hear what is mentioned in the Budget: Irani on Rahul's criticisms

Surat, Feb 9 (PTI) Former Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Zubin Irani on Monday said Rahul Gandhi does not hear or read what the Narendra Modi government has mentioned in the 2026-27 Budget presented in Parliament on February 1.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Lok Sabha MP further said the Union government presented a progressive, pragmatic, and forward-looking Budget to fulfil the vision of a developed India and to strengthen the country's economic capacity.

Responding to queries on Gandhi's criticism that the Budget was meant for top industrialists, she said, "The Budget mentions Mahatma Gandhi Gram Swaraj Yojana, which is for people engaged in handloom and handicrafts businesses. The person (Rahul Gandhi) making such accusations doesn't listen or read properly. If he had read, he would have known this provision in the Budget." She said various industry associations and professional groups came together to analyse the Budget during the day and they, on behalf of Surat, extended special congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The citizens appreciated the financial discipline and transparency that were presented through the Economic Survey and the Budget. Surat, the city driven by MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises), welcomed the provisions made for MSME growth, particularly the Rs 10,000 crore credit, institutional, and economic support," Irani said.

As per the directions of PM Modi, the Union government focused efforts and put special emphasis on electronics manufacturing, which have been appreciate by citizens here, the BJP leader added.

"There was also discussion on newly emerging opportunities. Textile experts and associations in the city specifically highlighted that due to the Prime Minister's announcement of textile parks, new trade opportunities with the European Union and the United States have emerged. The Centre is creating many new opportunities for the textile industry. This was discussed in depth," Irani said.

Speaking about aspects like future readiness, Irani said discussions are happening around Artificial Intelligence (AI).

In the coming days, an AI Summit is going to be held in the country, she added.

"India is not only the world's largest consumption economy, but also one of the world's largest engineering-talent powerhouses. If we talk about creative influencers, the creative economy in India alone is worth about USD 30 billion. Along with this, in AI and technology-based interventions, India currently has around 1,700 GCCs (Global Capability Centres), employing nearly 20 lakh people and generating approximately USD 64 billion in annual revenue," she said.

She said the government is expecting the number of GCCs, which are offshore units set up by companies to deliver a range of services for their parent organizations, could grow to 2,500 from the current 1,700.

"I have personally suggested that Surat should also set a target to invite a large global company and develop the city as a major GCC hub. I strongly believe Surat should also be positioned as one of the key GCC centres of the country," Irani added.