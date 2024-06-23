Health camp organised for contractual employees in CAG office

New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) As many as 350 contractual employees of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India participated in a three-day health camp here, organised by the Officers Wives Association of the CAG Office.

It was the second phase of health camp SWASTHYA 2024.

The first phase was held in April, and it covered around 400 employees.

"It is a unique welfare initiative under the guidance of Smita Murmu, who is the spouse of CAG of India GC Murmu," the Comptroller and Auditor General of India said in a release.

The second phase of SWASTHYA 2024 covered 350 remaining staff and was conducted on June 20-22.

The primary aim of this comprehensive health camp was not only to perform health check-ups but to instil a sense of health consciousness in employees, the release said.

"A comprehensive range of medical services was offered by the doctors of AIIMS hospital during the camp. Medical experts from the fields of ENT, ophthalmology, dermatology and general medicine examined the staff," it added.

Each participant was given a health card, with their name, medical history, photo and medication, which will be a useful resource for them in future also.

The closing ceremony, held on Saturday, was also attended by Director AIIMS M Srinivas.