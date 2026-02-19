Healthcare, education, medical science, all areas will flourish with AI: Bharti Chairman Sunil Mittal

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Various sectors like healthcare, education, and medical science will flourish with the power of artificial intelligence, Bharti Group Chairman Sunil Mittal said on Thursday.

Mittal, speaking at the India AI Impact Summit, said AI is becoming an integral part of the company's operations.

"We can talk about healthcare, education, deep research, medical sciences...all those areas will flourish on the back of this (AI). So, from our company's standpoint, AI is becoming a really integral part of how we operate or serve our customers, build our networks and manage our networks," Mittal said.

Mittal said the coming years will see transformational growth in India, with the acceleration of every economic activity.

"This is a 'Bhagya' for us where we can fully capitalise what we have already done in the last decades," he said.

Mittal said the access piece, a fundamental need, is now pervasive with the adoption of computers in urban and rural areas.

With the digital stack, including DPI connecting everybody to the financial, health, and education ecosystem, the necessary framework is now in place.

"And this generation is curious; they will figure out how to use these tools and the inherent potential for each one of them. Whether it's in a general conversation, in the digital world, in the literary world, or in science and research, they will all figure out new ideas of work," Mittal said.

Things, which are laborious and time-consuming in nature - earlier took days, months, or hours - can now be done in seconds or minutes, Mittal said, adding that tech tools will free up a lot of capacity for people to learn a lot more.

Mittal noted that geopolitics is moving very fast.

"Whenever I'm going around the world, immigration is certainly becoming a huge problem - in your country, in the US as well. But if you look at Europe, walls are being erected now. One of my biggest observations was that India would supply talent to the world as the world ages. I think there's a bit of stress there," he said.

The strong infrastructure and GCC play mean that the talent pool does not necessarily need to shift, he noted.

"You have GCCs, you have research centres coming back here. We could now, on the back of massive broadband infrastructure creation on a global scale, serve everybody from back home... India will be able to use, develop, and deploy talent- not only for the country but for the rest of the globe," Mittal said.

The world, Mittal said, needs to get used to that new reality.

Cloud is digitising infrastructure, and the requisite tools are already in place.

"AI is going to digitise cognition. That is fundamentally very, very different. When you start to digitise decision-making and intelligence, that becomes an engine behind every other engine. To my mind, that dramatic shift is coming," the Bharti Group top boss said.

Every sector, from healthcare to education, to deep research, and medical sciences. will flourish on the back of AI.

Mittal also drew attention to India's frugal power of innovation.

"Look at the Moon mission. India did it at USD 74 million, while the US did it at USD 92 billion. India achieved a perfect landing on the more difficult side of the moon. How can we persuade US companies and large conglomerates to use India not only as a market of millions of users, but also as a place to learn from the frugal innovation we practise here," Mittal said.