Healthcare Global Enterprises Q2 net dips 11 pc YoY

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Cancer focused healthcare service provider Healthcare Global Enterprises has reported an 11 per cent dip in its profit after tax at Rs 16 crore in the September quarter of FY26.

The Bengaluru-based firm reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 18 crore in the July-September quarter of last fiscal.

Lower PAT on account of higher depreciation and interest expense from growth investments and acquisitions undertaken in the last year, it said in a statement.

Revenue stood at Rs 647 crore in the second quarter, a growth of 17 per cent year on year.

"With investments in advanced molecular diagnostics and organoid-based platforms, we are working toward an era where data and biology converge to enable drug discovery and targeted therapies tailored to Indian genetic diversity," HealthCare Global Enterprises (HCG) Founder and Non-Executive Chairman B S Ajaikumar said. PTI MSS HVA