HealthCare Global Q1 profit dips 58% to Rs 5 Cr

New Delhi: HealthCare Global Enterprises on Monday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 58 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Bengaluru-based firm reported a profit after tax of Rs 12 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Consolidated income from operations stood at Rs 613 crore for the June quarter, as compared to Rs 526 crore in the year-ago period.

"We remain focused on pioneering advanced technologies in India, including Cyclotron, Adaptive RT, CyberKnife, and AI-driven systems, while expanding capabilities in genomics and proteomics," HealthCare Global Enterprises Founder & Non-Executive Chairman BS Ajaikumar said.