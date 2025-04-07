Healthcare hiring in India grows 62 pc in March: Report

Mumbai, Apr 7 (PTI) India's healthcare sector witnessed 62 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in March, fuelled by technological advancements and rising demand for medical services, a report said on Monday.

"India's healthcare sector is entering a new era where technology and talent are driving transformative change. Our latest data highlights a sharp rise in demand for roles across AI, digital health, and informatics, reflecting a sector-wide pivot toward innovation and patient-centric care," foundit CEO V Suresh said.

The sector is creating jobs alongside a growing commitment to gender diversity and inclusion, he added.

The report is based on data on its monthly foundit Insights Tracker (fit), a comprehensive monthly analysis of online job posting activity on foundit.in platform.

Meanwhile, the report also found that the healthcare sector boasts high women representation (38 per cent of the workforce), yet leadership roles remain disproportionately male-dominated, with women holding only 4 per cent of these positions. PTI SM TRB