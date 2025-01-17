Healthcare platform Curelo launches 10min doorstep blood sample collection service

Gurugram, Jan 17 (PTI) IIMA Ventures-backed healthcare marketplace platform Curelo has launched a 10-minute doorstep blood sample collection service in Gurugram (Haryana) and plans to expand the service to other major cities, a statement said on Friday.

Following a successful pilot in Gurugram, Curelo Flash has now gone live throughout the city, the company said in the statement. The service will be launched in other major cities also, it added.

In 2024, Curelo achieved over 25-times revenue growth and is targeting a 300 per cent increase in users by 2025, the company said.

Curelo last year raised USD 1.5 million in its latest funding round, which saw participation from Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, IIMA Ventures, US-based family offices, and Zee5 cofounder Tarun Katial.

Curelo has onboarded over 1,500 labs offering more than 5,000 tests, handled more than 3.5 lakh orders with over 2 lakh patients in 12 cities across India.

Founded by surgeon-turned-entrepreneur Arpit Jayswal, Curelo aims to list 25,000+ healthcare service providers by 2027. PTI COR BAL