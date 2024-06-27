Healthcare sector demands incentives and increased allocations in upcoming Budget

New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The healthcare industry on Thursday demanded incentives and increased allocations for the sector in the upcoming Budget.

In a pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, players demanded incentives in terms of affordable financing option and cheaper land for setting up hospitals in Tier 3 cities.

"Prime Minister wanted 3,000 hospitals in the tier 3 towns with 100 bed which has not happened. So, we want government should incentivise private sector in terms of cheaper electricity, cheaper land, affordable loan and single window clearences so that these hospitals can be set up," Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) DG Girdhar Gyani said.

Indian Red Cross vice chairman Anand Pandhari said the government should create a cell which will strengthen national education policy's implementation.

This implementation of NEP would help in capacity building for the healthcare sector.

This was the ninth Pre-Budget consultation chaired by the finance minister where experts from health and education sectors gave their suggestions for the upcoming general Budget 2024-25.

The Pre-Budget consultation meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary alon with Finance Secretary and Expenditure Secretary, Secretaries of Department of Economic Affairs, Department of Revenue, and Ministry of Finance.

Besides, Secretary, Department of Higher Education and Department of School Education, and Health Secretary also participated in the meeting. PTI DP HVA