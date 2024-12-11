Healthcare sector sees surge in hiring intent led by Delhi, Chennai: TeamLease EdTech

Mumbai, Dec 11 (PTI) Healthcare sector in the country is witnessing a hiring surge, with 47 per cent employers planning to recruit staff in this segment, driven by advancements in telehealth and a growing focus on preventive care services, TeamLease EdTech said on Wednesday.

The surge in healthcare sector hiring is led by Delhi and Chennai as these cities witnessed highest demand for critical roles in this space.

Delhi (65 per cent), Bangalore (56 per cent) and Ahmedabad (48 per cent) have emerged as key hubs for Research Associate roles, which involve conducting medical research, supporting clinical trials, and managing data.

According to the report, the aging population and the prevalence of chronic illnesses continue to highlight the need for continuous healthcare support and innovative treatments.

"With tech advancement, almost all sectors are undergoing massive changes, with healthcare standing out distinctively. Propelled by the pandemic, virtual consultation and remote healthcare support are the new normal.

"People at large are adopting a proactive approach focusing on preventive care rather than reactive care. With so many factors at play, the rising demand for talent isn't surprising," Teamlease EdTech founder and CEO Shantanu Rooj said.

This observation by TeamLease EdTech is based on an analysis of its recent 'Career Outlook Report 2024'.

While brand management trainees who focus on marketing and strategic initiatives are in high demand in Chennai (57 per cent), Delhi (53 per cent), and Coimbatore (45 per cent), Rooj said.

Nursing Assistants, who play a crucial role in patient care, are in demand across Hyderabad (54 per cent), Chandigarh (49 per cent), and Gurugram (43 per cent).

Medical Laboratory Technicians responsible for operating diagnostic equipment and conducting tests are seeing strong hiring momentum in Mumbai (51 per cent), Hyderabad (47 per cent), and Indore (40 per cent).

Rooj further said this surge in hiring intent is powered by the increasing adoption of telemedicine, which has normalised virtual consultations and remote healthcare support. Alongside this, the expansion of diagnostic services, driven by a shift toward preventive healthcare, is contributing to the rise in hiring.

Employers are seeking candidates with robust technical expertise in lab techniques, diagnostic testing, and clinical trial management, along with core skills in patient care and data analysis, Rooj added. PTI SM DRR