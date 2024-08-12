Healthcare startup 4baseCare raises USD 6 million from Yali Capital, others

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) Healthcare startup 4baseCare has raised USD 6 million (about Rs 50 crore) in funding led by Yali Capital, and plans to use the capital to enhance product offerings and scale operations across India, as well as other countries in Asia and the Middle East.

“4baseCare was founded with an aim to address the critical genomic data gap in cancer care. This funding will further enable us to enhance our product offerings and advance our mission of making personalized cancer care accessible to millions," Co-Founder and CEO Hitesh Goswami said.

*** Infinyte.Club raises USD 3.6 million * Wealthtech startup Infinyte.Club has raised USD 3.6 million (around Rs 30 crore) in funding led by Elevation Capital, with participation of 40 angel investors including Kunal Shah, Vidit Aatrey, Gaurav Munjal, and others.

"In the next 3-5 years, we aim to establish a comprehensive ecosystem that not only facilitates the realization of equity value but also provides cutting-edge financial tools and exclusive investment opportunities," said Co-Founders Ankita Tandon and Joylita Saldanha.

*** MiClient raises Rs 3.9 crore * AI-driven B2B sales enablement platform MiClient has raised Rs 3.9 crore from IAN Group, Anicut, GSF, RTAF, and Keiretsu.

"This new funding will enable us to grow our team, address more relevant pain-points of MSME/SMBs and strengthen our market presence," Co-Founder and CEO Swati Sharma said.