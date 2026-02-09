Healthcare startup Preventify raises Rs 2 crore in funding round led by PedalStart

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Healthcare startup Preventify has raised Rs 2 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by PedalStart, alongside participation from angel investors, including Narayana Health Executive Vice Chairman Viren Shetty and Dezy COO Jatin Kakrani.

The capital raised will fund the construction of Preventify's first cluster of 10 clinics. It will also support the expansion of its programmes for managing chronic and lifestyle diseases, as well as improvements to its technology, diagnostics, and pharmacy integration.

Kerala-based Preventify operates at the intersection of clinical protocols, technology, diagnostics, and long-term patient engagement, currently operating three clinics in the city. It offers affordable, standardised, and evidence-based preventive and chronic care in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in India.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, Preventify plans to expand its clinic network across Kerala. The company will invest in experienced clinicians, nurses, care coordinators, and central medical teams, according to a statement.