HealthKart announces raising USD 153 mn funds, employee ESOP buyback worth Rs 55 cr

New Delhi: HealthKart, which positions itself as omnichannel nutrition platform, on Monday announced an investment round of USD 153 million (over Rs 1285 crore) led by ChrysCapital and Motilal Oswal Alternates.

Neo Group and HealthKart’s existing investor, A91 Partners also participated in the round.

In a release announcing the USD 153 million investment round, HealthKart noted that FY24 was a milestone year for the company.

"In the fiscal year, the company not only crossed Rs 1,000 crore revenue but also achieved full-year EBITDA profitability. HealthKart continues to strengthen its power brands, along with expanding presence in international markets," the release said.

HealthKart also announced an employee ESOP buyback worth Rs 55 crore, marking the company’s first liquidity event.

"The buyback will benefit both current as well as former employees who have been part of the company’s growth journey," it said.

Sameer Maheshwari, Founder and CEO of HealthKart, said, "We welcome ChrysCapital and Motilal Oswal to HealthKart and hope to leverage their expertise during the next phase of growth.