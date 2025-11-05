HealthTech startup MedySeva raises Rs 4 cr in funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) HealthTech startup MedySeva on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 4 crore in a seed funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The capital raised will be utilised to expand MedySeva’s hybrid physical-digital healthcare clinics across tier 2 and 3 cities in India, enhance its telemedicine platform, upgrade digital infrastructure, run marketing campaigns, and build a robust on-ground operations and clinical support team, the company said in a statement.

Founded in 2022, Medyseva combines physical clinics with a telemedicine platform, connecting patients with qualified specialists from across the country.

In the last 12 months, the company claims to have delivered over 1 lakh consultations in rural and semi-urban areas.

The Indore-based company plans to launch over 500 phygital healthcare centres across India, over the next 18-24 months. The company also plans to enter 5 new states by leveraging institutional partnerships and state-level collaborations.

*** Wyzard.ai raised USD 500K Wyzard.ai, a signal-to-revenue AI platform, on Wednesday said it has raised USD 500,000 in an angel funding round.

The funding round saw participation from Tim Davis (Chief of Product and Marketing at OLX Group), Ambarish Kenghe (Group CEO of Angel One), Bhuvan Gupta (Co-founder of OfBusiness and Oxyzo), Rajul Jain (Co-founder & CEO of Increff), Manav Kamboj (CTO at PropertyGuru), Andrew Garrihy (Former CMO at Samsung, Vodafone, Qualcomm, Huawei, DiDi), and Puja Kapoor (Head of Human Potential, Hero FinCorp), among others.

The funding will primarily be used to drive product development, partnerships with complementary GTM platforms, expansion of engineering and customer success teams, and scaling go-to-market efforts in the US and EMEA markets, according to a company statement. PTI ANK DRR