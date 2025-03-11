Healthtech startup SaveIN launches subscription-based wellness platform

Gurugram, Mar 11 (PTI) Healthtech startup SaveIN has launched a wellness platform, welUp, offering various services like free doctor consultations, blood tests and a credit limit of up to Rs 5 lakh, a top company official said.

The wellness platform provides a holistic, subscription-based solution for free doctor consultations across allopathy, ayurveda, and homeopathy as well as preventive blood tests and dental care, SaveIN CEO and founder Jitin Bhasin said.

The platform will also provide mental health support and personalised diet plans.

The platform also provides up to Rs 5 lakh credit limit, at no-cost EMI, enabling users to afford treatments typically excluded from insurance, such as dermatology, cosmetic surgery, IVF, dental care, fitness memberships, and more—addressing high out-of-pocket expenses faced by millions annually.

"Healthcare is no longer limited to treating ailments; it’s about preventive care and empowering individuals to make informed wellness decisions," Bhasin said.

SavelN is a healthcare commerce and fintech platform for healthcare procedures and services. It enables people to connect with healthcare facilities near them and provides them with an opportunity to split their entire medical and wellness expenses into flexible, low-cost repayment plans. PTI MSS MR MR