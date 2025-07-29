HeidelbergCement India Q1 profit rises 20.8% to Rs 48.23 cr, sales up 12%

New Delhi: HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Tuesday reported a 20.87 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 48.23 crore for the June quarter of FY26.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 39.9 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from HeidelbergCement India.

Its revenue from operations rose 12.27 per cent to Rs 597.54 crore in the June quarter. The same stood at Rs 532.19 crore a year ago.

"The company reported a y/y revenue increase of 12 per cent, driven by 11 per cent increase in sales volumes and 1 per cent improvement in prices," HeidelbergCement India said in its earnings statement.

HeidelbergCement India's sales volume climbed 10.9 per cent to 1,254 kilo tonnes.

Total expenses of HeidelbergCement India in the June quarter were at Rs 542.39 crore, up 10.5 per cent.

Its total income was at Rs 607 crore in the June quarter, up 11.5 per cent.

HeidelbergCement India is a subsidiary of Heidelberg Materials, a German multinational building materials company.

Shares of HeidelbergCement India Ltd on Tuesday settled at Rs 217.30 apiece on the BSE, up 3.35 per cent from the previous close.