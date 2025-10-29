HeidelbergCement India Q2 profit surges two-fold to Rs 24.93 cr

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) HeidelbergCement India on Wednesday reported a two-fold rise in net profit to Rs 24.93 crore for the September quarter of FY26, helped by higher sales volume and improvement in prices.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 11.21 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from HeidelbergCement India.

Its revenue from operations rose 10.9 per cent to Rs 511.66 crore in the September quarter of FY26. It was Rs 461.41 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

HeidelbergCement India's sales volume increased 9.2 per cent to Rs 1,075 kilo tonnes.

Its total expenses in the September quarter stood at Rs 487.15 crore, up 6.14 per cent.

The total income was Rs 520.62 crore in the September quarter, up 9.8 per cent.

"The company reported a year-on-year revenue increase of 11 per cent, driven by an 8 per cent increase in sales volumes and a 2 per cent improvement in prices," said HeidelbergCement in its earnings statement.

Moreover, on a per-tonne basis, total operating costs, including freight, declined by 2 per cent, resulting in an EBITDA of 535 per tonne, which reflects a year-on-year increase of 41 per cent, it added.

HeidelbergCement India is a subsidiary of Heidelberg Materials, a German multinational building materials company.