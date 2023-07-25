Hendrickson launches air, mechanical suspensions for trailers

Mumbai, Jul 25 (PTI) Global commercial vehicle components maker Hendrickson on Tuesday announced the launch of its air and mechanical suspensions and axles for trailers in the domestic market.

The company also said it has completed the acquisition of Liteflex Composite Springs, a manufacturer of advanced composite suspension springs.

Specially designed for the Indian terrain, these newly launched suspensions will be manufactured locally as part of the government's Make-in-India initiative and will be the lightest systems in the market, offering unmatched payload and operating efficiency advantages to their customers, the company said.

The company, with its manufacturing facilities for truck and trailer axles and suspensions, is committed to delivering products tailored to the local geography and terrain in India, Hendrickson said in a statement.

The Indian market currently witnesses an annual demand of about 40,000 trailers, with mechanical suspensions accounting for about 70 per cent of the market share, according to the company.

Hendrickson forayed into India in 2006 through a Joint Venture with Tata AutoComp Systems.

In 2011, it incorporated a 100 per cent subsidiary -- Watson & Chalin India Pvt Ltd -- to expand its manufacturing footprint for truck and trailer products and serve as a manufacturing base to support global customers in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Hendrickson is launching these ride solutions for trailer applications in India to cater to the industry's evolving needs, its President and Chief Executive Officer Matthew Joy aid.

The company said it works closely with truck and trailer manufacturers worldwide, collaborating on new product development.

"We are committed to serving the transportation industry with cost-effective ride solutions that enhance productivity and profitability," Hendrickson Vice President of International Operations Martin Richardo said. PTI IAS BAL BAL