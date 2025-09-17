Herbalife India's Ratnesh Lal elected as IDSA Chairman

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The Indian Direct Selling Association (IDSA) on Wednesday said Ratnesh Lal from Herbalife India has been elected as its new chairperson.

He succeeds Vivek Katoch, Corporate Affairs & Public Policy Director, Asia, Oriflame.

Lal has been elected following the elections to the new executive committee held during the 29th Annual General Meeting of the IDSA here on Wednesday.

Aprajita Sarcar, Head of the Growth Office at Modicare, was elected as Vice Chairperson.

The newly constituted Executive Committee, elected for a two-year term, will also see Katoch serving as treasurer, while Rajat Banerji, vice president of corporate affairs at Amway India, assumes the role of secretary.

Direct selling in India has a market size of over Rs 22,000 crore and provides livelihood opportunities to nearly nine million people nationwide. PTI KRH MR