HERC announces public hearing to discuss new electricity tariff

Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) The Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) has announced a public hearing to discuss new electricity tariffs and projected revenue requirements for power companies in the upcoming fiscal.

The hearing is set for January 15, next year, at the HERC headquarters in Panchkula. HERC Chairman Nand Lal Sharma will preside over the hearing, along with member Mukesh Garg, to hear arguments from stakeholders, a HERC release said here on Tuesday.

The primary goal of the public hearing is to ensure transparency and a fair decision-making process regarding proposed revisions to electricity tariffs, it added.

This hearing provides stakeholders, including consumers, with an opportunity to voice their concerns and opinions on the petitions filed by the power utilities.

The commission strives to balance the financial needs of power companies with the interests of electricity consumers, promoting dialogue and ensuring that decisions are made justly and equitably.

The public hearing will address petitions submitted by Haryana's key power utilities, including Haryana Power Generation Corporation Limited, Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam, Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam.

The commission invites all stakeholders, including the public, to submit their objections and suggestions in writing to the Secretary of HERC by January 5, 2025.