HERC Chairman bats for self accountability among officials

Hisar, Feb 25 (PTI) Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) Chairman Nand Lal Sharma on Wednesday stressed the need for self-accountability among officials for effective governance, saying that most problems would be resolved once officers understand their responsibility towards their duties.

Presiding over a public hearing at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology here, Sharma said a healthy administrative approach and a culture of accountability are essential to strengthen the power sector in Haryana.

He said power distribution in the state is handled by Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and added that healthy competition between the two discoms would improve service quality and consumer satisfaction while reducing complaints.

The hearing was held to discuss DHBVN's Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) petition for the financial year 2026-27.

The hearing also discussed promotion of solar energy and grid stability.