HERC chairman directs power utilities to enhance efficiency, reduce losses, accelerate RE adoption

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC)Chairman Nand Lal Sharma on Wednesday directed power utilities to enhance efficiency, reduce losses and accelerate renewable energy adoption, according to a statement.

HERC convened its 31st State Advisory Committee meeting under Sharma's chairmanship at Panchkula.

The meeting focused on enhancing operational efficiency, minimising power losses, and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy in Haryana's power sector, it said.

Senior officials from power utilities, including Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN), Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), Haryana Vidut Parsaran Nigam (HVPN), and Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd (HPGCL), presented their progress reports.

Sharma emphasised the significant need to improve operational efficiency and reduce the gap between the average cost of supply and average revenue realisation. PTI SUN TRB