HERC for modernisation, efficiency in power distribution system

Chandigarh, Feb 10 (PTI) Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) Chairman Nand Lal Sharma on Tuesday said efficiency is the backbone of a strong power system and stressed the need to modernise and strengthen the state's power distribution network.

Addressing a public hearing in Gurugram on the Annual Revenue Requirement (ARR) for 2026-27, Sharma said power distribution companies must focus on reducing Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and improving consumer satisfaction to remain competitive.

He said the option of giving electricity consumers the freedom to choose their service provider, similar to the telecom sector, is being explored for the future.

The hearing was presided over by Sharma along with HERC members Mukesh Garg and Shiv Kumar to invite suggestions and objections on the ARR petition filed by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

DHBVN Managing Director Vikram Singh and representatives of various industrial bodies from Gurugram, Manesar, Sohna and other areas attended the hearing.

As per the ARR petitions, the power distribution corporations have projected a total revenue requirement of Rs 51,156.71 crore for 2026-27, while revenue at existing tariffs is estimated at Rs 52,761.87 crore, showing a surplus of Rs 1,605.16 crore. However, after adjusting past revenue gaps up to 2024-25, a deficit of Rs 4,484.71 crore has been indicated.

Singh said DHBVN has around 45.12 lakh consumers and its AT&C losses stand at 11.67 per cent.

He said steps are being taken to further reduce losses and improve consumer services.

Sharma said the Commission's role is to balance consumer interests with the financial needs of distribution companies, while ensuring that unnecessary costs are not passed on to consumers.

He added that public hearings are being held at different locations to make it easier for consumers from remote areas to participate.

The Commission has already held hearings in Panchkula and Gurugram, and will conduct further hearings in Panipat on February 24, Hisar on February 25 and Yamunanagar on March 2. PTI VSD MR