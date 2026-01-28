Heritage Foods Q3 profit falls 20 pc to Rs 34 cr

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Heritage Foods Ltd on Wednesday reported 20 per cent decline in December quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 34.5 crore, hit by higher expenses amid tight milk supply and elevated procurement costs.

The dairy company posted a net profit of Rs 43 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income rose to Rs 1,126.9 crore from Rs 1,042.26 crore, while expenses climbed to Rs 1,080 crore from Rs 981.62 crore in the year-ago period.

"Q3 FY26 was characterised by an exceptionally tight industry supply environment, marked by milk shortages, elevated procurement costs, and heightened competitive intensity," Executive Director Brahmani Nara said in a statement.

Despite the challenges, the company delivered 8 per cent revenue growth, she said.

The consumer business, led by value-added products, continued to perform well with broad-based volume growth across categories, even amid adverse weather conditions, Nara said.

Procurement volumes were impacted by supply-side constraints during the flush season, though sequential stabilisation and improved product mix reflected the company's focus on disciplined procurement in a volatile input cost environment, she added.

The commissioning of ice cream and flavoured milk capacities in the fourth quarter positions the company to capture incremental demand and support value-added product-led growth, Nara said.