Heritage Foods Q4 profit down nearly 6 pc to Rs 38 cr

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Dairy firm Heritage Foods Ltd has posted 5.75 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 38.16 crore for the fourth quarter of 2024-25 fiscal year on higher expenses.

Net profit stood at Rs 40.49 crore in a year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Total income increased to Rs 1,048.4 crore in January-March period of 2024-25 from Rs 950.5 crore a year ago.

However, expenses remained higher at Rs 990.5 crore as compared with Rs 898.62 crore earlier.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal year, net profit rose to Rs 188.28 crore as against Rs 106.54 crore a year ago.

Heritage Foods Executive Director Brahmani Nara said the company has delivered its "highest-ever quarterly and annual revenue, crossing Rs 4,134.6 crore in FY25." Excluding the bulk B2B segment, revenue growth remained consistently above 10 per cent each quarter, reflecting the strength of the core portfolio and market strategy despite industry headwinds, she said.

"We continued to strengthen our omni-channel presence, with deeper penetration across traditional trade and the fast-growing Q-commerce space. It's especially rewarding to see our brand retain the No.1 position in both 'Top-of-Mind Awareness' and 'Loyalists' for curd and paneer in our core markets, as per our latest Brand Health Tracker," Nara added. PTI LUX ANU ANU