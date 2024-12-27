Hero Future Energies commissions 29 MW solar project in Karnataka

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Hero Future Energies (HFE) on Friday announced the commissioning of a 29 MW solar project at Chitradurga in Karnataka.

Advertisment

The solar project is expected to generate 33 million units of green energy annually which will lead to a carbon dioxide reduction of 31,624 tonnes, the company said in a statement.

This open-access site will cater to the power needs of the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) sector, it said.

Srivatsan Iyer, Global CEO, Hero Future Energies, said, "This project is yet another milestone open access initiative that expands our footprint in Karnataka and demonstrates our commitment towards industrial decarbonisation. Through this, we aim to empower businesses and communities, and act as an end-to-end partner for our C&I clients in their net zero journeys." HFE recently also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Karnataka valued at Rs 11,000 crore for investments in renewable energy and green hydrogen projects across the state. The renewable energy arm of the Hero Group, HFE is backed by leading global investors such as International Finance Corporation (IFC) and KKR. PTI ABI DR