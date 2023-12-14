Hero MotoCorp appoints Vivek Anand as new CFO

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said it has appointed Vivek Anand as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

The country's largest two-wheeler maker also announced the appointment of Rachna Kumar as the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Both Anand and Kumar will report to Niranjan Gupta, CEO, Hero MotoCorp, the company said in a statement.

Anand, a Chartered Accountant by profession with almost three decades of diverse industry experience across FMCG, telecom, consumer healthcare and real estate, held the position of CFO at DLF Ltd since the past four years.

His appointment will come into effect from March 1, 2024, the company said.

Kumar joins Hero MotoCorp from Whirlpool Asia where she held the position of CHRO, it added.

She will join Hero MotoCorp on January 2, 2024, the company stated.

"As integral members of the leadership team, Vivek and Rachna will play pivotal roles in advancing the company's agenda drawing upon their extensive global experience across diverse sectors," Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said.

Mike Clarke, currently COO & CHRO, has expressed his desire to pursue opportunities outside of the company, Hero MotoCorp stated.

He will continue to be with Hero MotoCorp till the end of October 2024. PTI MSS TRB