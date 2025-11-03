Hero MotoCorp dispatches to dealers dip 6 pc YoY in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Monday said its total dispatches to dealers declined 6 per cent year-on-year to 6,35,808 units in October.

The two-wheeler major reported sales of 6,79,091 units in October 2024.

Domestic sales fell 8 per cent to 6,04,829 units last month as compared with 6,57,403 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

Exports, however, rose to 30,979 units last month as against 21,688 units in October last year.

The company said it reported strong growth in retail sales at 9.95 lakh units in October.

With a strong product line up, robust domestic demand, and expanding international presence, the company is well-positioned for sustained growth through the remainder of FY26, it said. PTI MSS MSS SHW