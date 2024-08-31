Hero MotoCorp elevates Sanjay Bhan to post of Executive VP

Mumbai: Hero MotoCorp has elevated its Chief Business Officer for global business, Sanjay Bhan to the role of Executive Vice President with effect from September 1.

Bhan, in his expanded capacity, will also lead the Global Product Planning (GPP) portfolio along with the newly established Global Market Insights function, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

"This new function will be our strategic engine, enabling us anticipate customer and market trends, seize opportunities ahead of time, and further solidify our position as a thought leader in the industry," CEO Niranjan Gupta said.

Bhan, however, will continue to report to the CEO for Global Business and GPP. Additionally, he will report directly to the Executive Chairman as the head of the Global Market Insights function while also leading the sports vertical.

A veteran at Hero MotoCorp, Bhan joined the company in 1991 and has been instrumental in the launch of several two-wheeler models during the period, the company said.

In his current role as Head of Global Business, Sanjay has steered the company's expansion into Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, HeroMoto said adding that it is now set to enter new geographies in Europe and Brazil.