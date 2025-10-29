Hero MotoCorp enters France in partnership with GD France

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has entered France in partnership with GD France and launched its Euro 5+ range led by Hunk 440 model.

This marks the company's 52nd international market, and after the recent foray into Italy, Spain and the UK, the company has deepened its European presence, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

"Building on our presence in Italy, Spain, and the UK, Hero MotoCorp's entry into the France market marks another milestone in our journey of global expansion. Our partnership with GD France further strengthens our European footprint," Hero MotoCorp Executive Vice President Sanjay Bhan said.

GD France will make the Hero MotoCorp product range available to customers in the region, initially through a network of over 30 official sales and service outlets across major cities in France, further expanding to more than 50 dealers by 2026, achieving full network deployment by 2028, the statement said.

"Beginning with the Hunk 440, we aim to offer riders a unique combination of technology and value - a combination that we believe will deeply resonate with consumers in France," GD France CEO Ghislain Guiot said. PTI RKL SHW