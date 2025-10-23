Hero MotoCorp enters UK, partners with MotoGB for distribution

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Homegrown two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Thursday announced its foray into the United Kingdom in partnership with MotoGB.

The company will introduce its advanced Euro 5+ range, featuring Hunk 440, designed to meet the growing demand for high-performance motorcycles in the region, as part of its UK launch, MotoCorp said in a statement.

The UK entry marks the company's 51st international market, strengthening its footprint across Europe, it added.

"Following our foray into Italy and Spain, our partnership with MotoGB further strengthens our European footprint," Hero MotoCorp Executive Vice President Sanjay Bhan said.

He further said, "The launch of Hunk 440 reflects our deep understanding of UK riders - a motorcycle that stays true to the core of motorcycling while offering style, performance and reliability in an accessible package." Hero MotoCorp said Lancashire-based distributor MotoGB will make its product range available to customers in the UK, initially through a network of over 25 official sales and service outlets.

The partnership plans to expand to more than 35 locations by 2026, it added.

"Both Hero MotoCorp and MotoGB share a deep commitment to putting customers first and ensuring a seamless ownership experience, supported by a robust sales and service network across the country," MotoGB General Manager Matt Kay said.