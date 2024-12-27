Hero MotoCorp expands partnership with Harley-Davidson

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Friday said it has expanded its collaboration with iconic American brand Harley-Davidson to introduce new products.

As part of the deal, the partners will introduce new trims of Harley-Davidson X440 and develop an all-new bike.

The companies have inked a pact for extension of existing collaboration to expand the X440 motorcycle model into new variants and develop a new motorcycle, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a regulatory filing.

Hero and Harley introduced their first co-developed model X 440 last year.

In October 2020, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market.

The deal envisaged Hero MotoCorp developing and selling a range of premium motorcycles under the Harley-Davidson brand in the country.

It is also entrusted to take care of service and parts requirements for Harley bikes.

Hero MotoCorp also has the mandate to sell Harley accessories and general merchandise, riding gear and apparel through a network of brand-exclusive Harley-Davidson dealers and its existing sales network in the country. PTI MSS BAL BAL