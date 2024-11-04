Hero MotoCorp festive period sales up 13 pc at 15.98 lakh units

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 13 per cent rise in sales during the festive period this year at 15.98 lakh units, as compared to the year-ago period.

The company achieved its highest-ever retail sales during the 32-day festive period, starting from Navratri, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

"For the second consecutive year we have achieved our highest-ever festive retail sales... There has been good momentum and growth in most parts of the country with rural sales catching up with the urban segment in the latter half of the festive season," Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said.

On the outlook, he said, "we expect the momentum to continue and are optimistic about the remainder of the year." PTI RKL DRR