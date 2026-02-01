Hero MotoCorp Jan dispatches up 26 pc at 5,57,871 units

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Sunday reported a 26 per cent growth in dispatches to dealers at 5,57,871 units in January 2026 compared with 442,873 units in the same month last year.

The company also recorded 491,986 VAHAN registrations this month, reflecting healthy retail momentum across markets, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Global business maintained strong momentum with dispatch growth of 24 per cent in January 2026 with 37,663 units as compared to 30,495 units during the same period last year, it added. PTI RKL TRB