Hero MotoCorp joins ONDC

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it has joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to enhance reach and convenience and provide an easily accessible digital mode to customers.

The open network will initially offer two-wheeler parts, accessories and merchandise. Customers can easily discover 'Hero Genuine Parts' by using any buyer apps on the network, such as Paytm and Mystore, among others, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

"...With ONDC Network, we have pioneered the automotive taxonomy for the auto industry, making it easier for customers to find vehicle parts and accessories to begin with.

"With this initiative, Hero MotoCorp is furthering the government's Digital India mission and we will continue to bring in more innovation in this space," Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said.

"When brands like Hero MotoCorp embrace the Open Network, it reaffirms our vision of driving digital transformation in the country by creating a fair and efficient ecosystem for all kinds of businesses to thrive," ONDC Managing Director & CEO T Koshy.

Hero MotoCorp said by improving reach and creating a fair and efficient environment for its channel partners, the integration on the ONDC network speeds up order processing by enabling hyperlocal deliveries backed by its extensive physical distribution. PTI RKL SGC SHW