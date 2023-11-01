Hero MotoCorp October sales up 26.5 pc at 5,74,930 units

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday reported a 26.5 per cent increase in total sales at 5,74,930 units in October 2023, as compared to 4,54,582 units in the same month last year.

Motorcycle sales were at 5,29,341 units last month, as compared to 4,19,568 units in October 2022, up 26.2 per cent, Hero MotoCorp said in a regulatory filing.

Scooter sales stood at 45,589 units in the month under review, as compared to 35,014 units in the year-ago month, a growth of 30.2 per cent, it added.

Exports of two-wheelers grew 29 per cent last month at 15,164 units, as against 11,757 units in the year-ago period.

The company said it commenced the deliveries of its first co-developed premium motorcycle, the Harley-Davidson X440, on Navratri festival. Under a mega deliveries drive, 1,000 units were sold across 100 dealerships in India.

Hero MotoCorp said it expects demand to remain optimistic on the back of the recent product launches in the premium segment and ongoing festive season. PTI RKL DRR