Hero MotoCorp PAT rises 2 pc to Rs 1,108 cr in Dec qtr

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Thursday said its consolidated profit after tax increased 2 per cent to Rs 1,108 crore in the December quarter, aided by higher sales.

The two-wheeler major reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,091 crore in the October-December quarter of last fiscal.

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 10,260 crore in the third quarter against Rs 9,788 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company said its sales volume stood at 14.64 lakh units in the third quarter compared to 14.60 lakh units in the December quarter of last fiscal.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker said its board declared an interim dividend of Rs 100 per share (5,000 per cent).

"The performance in this quarter and fiscal year, reflects the successful execution of our strategic priorities," Hero MotoCorp CFO Vivek Anand said.

Demonstrating strong year-to-date results in both top-line and bottom-line growth, the company has achieved the highest-ever nine-month revenue and profits, he added.

"As we move into the next fiscal...the products launched at Bharat Mobility will further strengthen our presence in the premium and scooter segments," Anand said.

The Union Budget 2025's emphasis on tax relief for the middle class, along with continued investment in infrastructure and support for the agricultural sector, is expected to boost consumer confidence and drive demand growth in the auto industry, he added.

The company said it gained market share in the 100cc segment through Splendor and in the 125cc segment through Xtreme 125R and Super Splendor.

It also reported the highest-ever quarterly retail sales, led by the highest-ever festive performance.

The company said its growth was also led by robust performance in both the EV and global businesses.

"VIDA reported highest-ever monthly retails and gained market share during the quarter. The company also gained momentum in global business, growing ahead of the industry; Bangladesh and Colombia leading the way," it added.

