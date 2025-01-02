Hero MotoCorp posts 7.5 pc rise in sales at 59,11,065 units in 2024

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 7.5 per cent rise in total sales at 59,11,065 units on 2024 as compared to 54,99,524 units in 2023.

The company posted a 49 per cent growth in global business sales during CY24 and launched eight new models globally, each designed to cater to region-specific customer preferences, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

In the electric vehicle (EV) segment, Hero MotoCorp made significant strides with sales of over 46,662 units of VIDA V1 e-scooters in 2024, it added.

Stating that 2024 has been a landmark year for Hero MotoCorp, company CEO Niranjan Gupta said, "Growth across multiple segments -- from our core offerings, 125cc motorcycle segment and the evolving electric mobility portfolio -- has reinforced Hero's position as the preferred brand for millions of customers across the country."

On the outlook, he said, "As we look forward to calendar year 2025, we are poised for an exciting journey with key product launches including expansion of EV portfolio, further strengthening of premium portfolio and new scooter models in ICE segment."

Gupta further said, "We believe an improvement in the broader customer sentiment may lead to even stronger demand recovery for us and the industry."