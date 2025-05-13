Hero MotoCorp Q4 profit up 24% at Rs 1,169 cr on higher margins, cost effectiveness

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday posted 24 per cent increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 1,169 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 riding on higher margins backed by better product mix, parts revenue and cost effectiveness.

The company had reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 943 crore in January-March FY24.

Total income rose to Rs 10,244 crore from Rs 9,794 crore in the year-ago period, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a regulatory filing.

The company sold 13.81 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in the fourth quarter, marginally down from 13.92 lakh units it sold in the same quarter of FY24.

For FY25, the company said its consolidated PAT rose to Rs 4,376 crore as compared with Rs 3,742 crore, an increase of 17 per cent. Total income increased to Rs 41,967 crore last fiscal as compared with Rs 38,643 crore in FY24.

The company said its bike and scooter sales last fiscal stood at 58.99 lakh, up 5 per cent as compared with 56.21 lakh units in FY24. The company said its board approved a final dividend of Rs 65 per share of face value of Rs 2 each (3,250 per cent) subject to approval of shareholders.

"We achieved highest-ever revenue and profit in the year, reinforcing our position as the market leader for the 24th consecutive year, closing both CY24 and FY25 at the top," Hero MotoCorp Executive Director and Acting CEO Vikram S Kasbekar said.

The company's success during the year was underpinned by robust growth across the premium, scooter, and EV segments, fuelled by several new product launches, he said.

"Export volumes outpaced industry trends, and we further expanded our premium retail footprint across India while entering new global markets," Kasbekar said.

The company is observing strong retail traction, especially in the new premium and scooter offerings, he said.

Continued consolidation in the core segment, growth in the 125cc category, and the upcoming EV launch positions the company well for sustained momentum, he added.

"Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the near to mid term outlook. Key macroeconomic indicators, including revised income tax slabs, repo rate cuts, a strengthening rural economy, and a favourable monsoon forecast, are expected to support industry growth," Hero MotoCorp CFO Vivek Anand stated.

During the board meeting, Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal praised the strong national leadership for dealing with terror threats.

"The Pahalgam attack and the recent developments along our borders serve as a powerful reminder of the ongoing threats our nation faces...Moments like these highlight the true essence of leadership — it’s not just about running organisations, but about shaping how we respond, how we support, and how we lead with empathy and resolve," he stated.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday were trading 2.02 per cent up at Rs 4,071.05 apiece on BSE.