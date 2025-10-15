Hero MotoCorp rides into Spanish mkt, expands presence across 50 countries

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has forayed into the Spanish market in association with Noria Motos.

The expansion marks the entry of the two-wheeler major into its 50th international market, while strengthening its presence in Europe.

"Following our foray into Italy, our launch in Spain further strengthens our footprint across Europe – one of the world’s most dynamic two-wheeler markets in the world," Hero MotoCorp Executive Vice President Sanjay Bhan said in a statement.

With presence now spanning 50 international markets across five continents, the company reaffirms its commitment to redefining the future of mobility through next-gen mobility solutions, he added.

The ONEX Group, through Noria Motos, will make the products available to Spanish customers with over 30 official sales and service outlets in major cities across Spain, Hero MotoCorp stated.

It plans to expand to over 50 locations by 2026, gradually deploying 100 per cent of its network by 2028, it added.

The company will sell Xpulse 200 4V, Xpulse 200 4V Pro and Hunk 440 in the market.