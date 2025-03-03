Hero MotoCorp sales dip 17 pc in Feb

New Delhi, Mar 3 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Monday said its total sales declined 17 per cent year-on-year to 3,88,068 units in February.

The company sold 4,68,410 units in February last year.

Domestic dispatches to dealers stood at 3,57,296 units last month, as compared with 4,45,257 units in the year-ago period, the two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

Exports rose to 30,772 units last month as compared with 23,153 units in the year-ago period.

The company said it anticipates sales momentum to increase in the coming months owing to the upcoming marriage season and new product launches. PTI MSS DR