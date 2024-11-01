Hero MotoCorp sales rise 18 pc to 6.8 lakh units in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp on Friday said its overall sales increased by 18 per cent year-on-year to 6,79,091 units in October.

The country's largest two-wheeler maker has sold 5,74,930 units in October 2023.

Domestic dispatches to dealers rose to 6,57,403 units compared to 5,59,766 units in the year-ago period, the company said in a statement.

The company's exports rose to 21,688 units last month from 15,164 units in the year-ago period, it added.

This significant growth was primarily driven by robust demand from key urban and rural areas, particularly in the 100cc and 125cc segments during the festive period, the company said.

Hero MotoCorp said its electric vehicle brand VIDA continued to have a strong growth trajectory this year and achieved its highest-ever monthly dispatches, reaching 8,750 units in October 2024. PTI MSS BAL BAL